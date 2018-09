BOSTON (CBS) – The Bruins will be collecting donations for victims of the Merrimack Valley explosions during their Saturday preseason game against the Philadelphia Flyers at TD Garden.

The Greater Lawrence Relief Fund was started to help people recover from the devastating blasts.

The team will match the amount raised during Saturday’s game.

One hundred percent of the proceeds will go to those who need it.

Puck drop is scheduled for 5 p.m. at TD Garden.