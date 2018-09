SOUTHWICK (CBS) – Two people died and a third escaped an early morning fire in western Massachusetts.

Flames broke out at a single-family home on Bugabee Road in Southwick. The fire started around 6:20 a.m. on Saturday.

The state fire marshal’s office said two adults were killed in the fire. The surviving resident was also an adult.

Identities of the victims have not been released. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.