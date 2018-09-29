FOXBORO (CBS) – Former offensive lineman Matt Light was inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame at Gillette Stadium on Saturday.

Light protected Tom Brady’s blind side for 11 seasons, winning three Super Bowls along the way.

“We’re a great organization here in New England for many reasons, but it always comes down to the people, and to share a stage with those guys and embody all that, it’s really incredible,” Light told reporters after the ceremony.

Light, who donned a red jacket for the ceremony, was embraced by New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft. Many of his former teammates showed up to congratulate him.

Light is the 25th player to be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame. He is one of the most respected and loved players ever to play in Foxboro.

“While here, he became an All-Pro player, an All-Pro prankster and a three-time Super Bowl Champion. He became the face of the offensive line, a face that often started the season clean-shaven and studious in appearance, and it evolved into a non-shaven and neanderthal appearance,” Kraft told the crowd.

In addition to being a terrific football player, Light is known for his sense of humor. And, it turns out, his signing voice as well, as he belted out a song he used to sing about him and his brothers along the offensive line.

Light thanked his family, Kraft, Bill Belichick, the fans, and the entire Patriots organization.

“To all the Hall of Fame inductees, I am honored and I am humbled to share this stage with you,” Light said while addressing the crowd.

Light will be honored at halftime during Sunday’s Patriots-Dolphins game.