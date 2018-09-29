EPPING, N.H. (CBS) – A man was killed in an officer-involved shooting in Epping on Saturday night, authorities said.

New Hampshire Attorney General Gordon MacDonald and New Hampshire State Police say the incident occurred in the area of Exit 6 on Route 101. The time of the incident was not immediately released.

“A male individual is deceased. No officers were physically injured,” MacDonald said in a statement Saturday night.

The man’s name was not released. Further details were not immediately available.

The shooting is being investigated by the Attorney General’s Office along with the State Police Major Crime Unit.

“This is an unfolding investigation and additional information will be provided as soon as possible while still protecting the integrity of the investigation,” MacDonald said.