BOSTON (CBS) –Jeff Flake is scheduled to speak in Boston on Monday. But with the senator from Arizona in the national spotlight for his role in the confirmation process of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, a change has been made to the event.

Flake is a guest at the Forbes “Under 30 Summit” and is set to be interviewed on where the Republican Party needs to go. Ohio Gov. John Kasich will also be on hand at the summit.

On Friday, Flake was the center of a dramatic moment on Capitol Hill. Just before a vote to advance Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Senate floor, Flake helped force a one-week delay so the FBI can conduct a limited investigation into the sexual assault allegation made by Christine Blasey Ford.

Monday’s Under 30 Summit discussion was originally slated to take place at Emerson College’s Colonial Theatre. But the school announced Friday it was “seeking to exercise our right as the owners of the Colonial to have the panel canceled for safety reasons.”

Later Friday night, Emerson announced the panel was moved to a “more secure location in Boston.” It will now be held at the Under 30 Village at City Hall Plaza.

After his scheduled appearance in Boston, Flake will head north to Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire to give a talk titled “After the Deluge: A Rejection of Destructive Politics and a Return to Principle.”

The college has closed registration for the event “due to increasing demand.”