BOSTON (CBS) – About 50 survivors of sexual assault, their friends, and allies gathered on the Boston Common Saturday night for a rally entitled “Stop Kavanaugh, Solidarity with Survivors.”

The event was organized by the group Boston Feminists for Liberation, whose founder said the week of national events brought back a lot of emotions for survivors.

Quinn, the founder of the group who declined to give her last name, said the group wanted to “come together in our pain, our anger, and our hope, and we can hope that things get better.”

The group was there in support of Christine Blasey Ford, who testified for hours before the Senate Judiciary Committee about an alleged 1982 sexual assault by then-high schooler Brett Kavanaugh.

“It’s so obvious that she’s telling the truth, and [the senators] just don’t care,” said Sasha Scott, who attended the rally. “I think that the message that sends to people is just terrible.”

The group gathered as the FBI prepares for a week-long investigation into Ford’s allegations.

The FBI Investigation will last no longer than a week, and will look into more than just Ford’s claims. It will also investigate claims from a second accuser, Deborah Ramirez. She alleges Judge Kavanaugh exposed himself to her while at Yale. Her lawyer tweeted Saturday, confirming his client had been contacted by the FBI and will be interviewed.

The FBI Investigation, however, will not include accusations by a third woman: Julie Swetnick, the client of Attorney Michael Avenatti. The limits placed on the investigation don’t sit well with the organizer of Saturday’s rally.

“They’re picking and choosing who they’re listening to, and you can’t tell me you’re doing a full investigation if you’re not listening to all the evidence and all the narratives,” Quinn said.

President Trump told reporters Saturday he doesn’t expect the FBI’s work to change the outcome for his nominee, and he has no one else lined up for the job. “I don’t need a backup,” Trump said. “I think [Kavanaugh is] going to be fine. Again, one of the most respected men, and certainly one of the most respected jurists, or judges, in the United States.”

Now – all eyes are on the FBI – and on U.S. Sen. Jeff Flake, the Arizona Republican who called for the FBI Investigation, and could be a swing vote for Kavanaugh’s confirmation.

Flake is expected to be in Boston on Monday for a Forbes “30 Under 30” event. That event was originally scheduled to be held at Emerson College, but the college moved the event to City Hall Plaza because of safety concerns.