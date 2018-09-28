BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady’s arm is responsible for the majority of New England’s touchdowns, so he very rarely finds the end zone himself.

But if the time comes for Brady to celebrate after scoring six points on his own, the quarterback will be prepared. Brady showed off some sweet dance moves during Friday’s practice inside the Empower Field House, as the team prepares for a matchup with the 3-0 Miami Dolphins on Sunday:

Who says the Patriots don’t have any fun? And those moves are worlds better than the ones Brady showed off at Carnivale a few years ago. Worlds. Better.

We have James White to thank for that, as Brady revealed after Friday’s practice that it was the running back — fittingly nicknamed “Sweet Feat” — who has been teaching him how get his groove on. Brady wouldn’t mind breaking out those moves during a game.

“This is the first time we were working at it,” Brady said Friday. “I’m going home tonight and will be working on it. We’ll see if I can get into the end zone and do something special.”

It’s nice to see the 1-2 Patriots enjoying themselves ahead of a big matchup against a team that currently sits ahead of them in the AFC East. It’s been a frustrating few weeks for the New England offense, which has struggled to find any consistency. So whether it’s Brady finding White, Rob Gronkowski or any of his receivers for a touchdown, or Brady running it in himself, the Patriots will take offense any way they can get it this weekend.

After falling into early holes against the Jaguars and Lions in each of the last two weeks, Brady said it’s imperative for the team to get off to a good start on Sunday.

“We haven’t played the way we’re capable of so this is a great way to see if we can go out and put together four good quarters of football,” he said of Sunday’s game. “It’s going to take us playing very well to beat them.”

As he’s said following each of the last two games, their success boils down to execution.

“There are no magic plays or plays guaranteed to work or score a touchdown. It’s about good execution and good communication and concentration, making good plays on third downs. We haven’t done a good job on that thus far,” said Brady. “We’re trying to make improvements that’s what football is all about. Whether you’re playing winning or losing, you have to make improvements.

“We’re going to keep working at it until we get it right,” added Brady.

