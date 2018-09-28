STOW (CBS) – Pumpkins, hayrides, and of course apples are in season, and Honey Pot Hill Orchards is having one of their best years ever.

Apple picking is another staple in New England. Anytime we have a dry day, apple orchards are packed with enthusiastic people looking for that perfect apple.

During my recent visit to the Honey Pot Hill, groups of kids were scouting out the best apples, row by row.

“We have had an excellent year for apples. We’ve had a lot of rain, so they’re gigantic. So that’s a new thing for us, just a few less apples in the bag. They fill up a lot faster,” said Chelcie Martin, general manager of Honey Pot Hill Orchards.

Honey Pot Hill is in its 94th year. And this is their second biggest crop, only to last year.

“The pumpkins have been great as well. The rain’s been good for their size, so we’ve got a really good crop of everything,” said Martin.

Wagons full of kids and their parents wove through the rows of apples. People climbed onto the trees to pick the best apple.

“I usually try to climb as high as I can, because the ones at the top are the ones that people don’t pick,” one person said.

What the orchard needs now, is some cooperation from Mother Nature.

“Sun! We have a very limited time to sell our crop and we love apple pickers! And weekends are big for us. Good weather is huge. And we don’t want to be eating our apples for the next year. we prefer that other people did!” Martin said.

Happy apple-picking everyone!