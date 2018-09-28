BOSTON (CBS) — In what is becoming a daily ritual down at Gillette Stadium, the Patriots worked out another wide receiver on Friday.

This time, it was 2015 first-round pick Breshad Perriman, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The 25-year-old spent two seasons with the Ravens after they drafted him 26th overall out of Central Florida, and hauled in 43 passes for 576 yards and three touchdowns in his 27 games played.

Perriman was waived by the Ravens at the end of training camp and later signed with the Washington Redskins. He was released by Washington just a few days after he signed, so there are some obvious red flags.

But it’s clear the Patriots are looking for more depth at wide receiver, even with Julian Edelman returning from his suspension next week. Newly acquired downfield threat Josh Gordon has yet to make his debut with the team, and Tom Brady’s current receiving corps of Chris Hogan, Phillip Dorsett and Cordarrelle Patterson have struggled to get open over the first three weeks. New England receivers have just 24 of the team’s 64 receptions on the season.