BOSTON (CBS) — A Yankee may rule the court when it comes to MLB jersey sales, but Red Sox MVP candidate Mookie Betts is starting to catch up.

Betts was this year’s fifth-best selling jersey during the regular season, up seven spots from where he ranked last season. Betts has had another monster season for Boston and is becoming one of the faces of the league. His MLB-best .346 batting average and 30/30 season have firmly entrenched as the favorite to win this year’s AL MVP award.

Yankees sensation Aaron Judge is the best-selling jersey for the second straight season. Houston Astros All-Star second baseman Jose Altuve ranks second, up 11 spots from where he ranked in 2017.

Here’s the top 20 that was released by MLB and the MLBPA on Friday:

  1. Aaron Judge, New York Yankees
  2. Jose Altuve, Houston Astros
  3. Javier Báez, Chicago Cubs
  4. Clayton Kershaw, Los Angeles Dodgers
  5. Mookie Betts, Boston Red Sox
  6. Anthony Rizzo, Chicago Cubs
  7. Kris Bryant, Chicago Cubs
  8. Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels
  9. Giancarlo Stanton, New York Yankees
  10. Yadier Molina, Louis Cardinals
  11. Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels
  12. Buster Posey, San Francisco Giants
  13. Bryce Harper, Washington Nationals
  14. Freddie Freeman, Atlanta Braves
  15. Cody Bellinger, Los Angeles Dodgers
  16. Andrew Benintendi, Boston Red Sox
  17. George Springer, Houston Astros
  18. Francisco Lindor, Cleveland Indians
  19. Carlos Correa, Houston Astros
  20. Ronald Acuña Jr., Atlanta Braves

As you can see, Betts isn’t the only Red Sox player to crack the Top 20. Andrew Benintendi made his debut on the list, coming in at No. 16.

The Red Sox head into the MLB postseason as the No. 1 team in all of baseball, so expect even more Mookie and Benintendi jerseys to fly off the shelves this October.

 

