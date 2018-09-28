WATCH LIVE:1:30 pm Senate Judiciary Committee Vote On Kavanaugh Supreme Court Nomination
Filed Under:MEDWAY, Owl Rescue

MEDWAY (CBS) – Town employees swooped in to save one lucky owl when the animal became stuck in netting at a local golf driving range.

Medway Animal Control Officer Brenda Hamelin responded to Cassidy’s Clubhouse on Holliston Street after a resident reported seeing the owl in distress.

medway owl rescue Medway Owl Rescued After Being Stuck In Netting At Golf Range

This owl was rescued by Medway town employees. (Photo credit: Town of Medway)

Hamelin called the Medway Fire Department, which responded with a bucket truck for the rescue. She and Dave Leavenworth of the fire department went up into the bucket truck together, and cut the netting to free the owl, according to a post on the town’s website.

“They cut the netting around the great horned owl and break if free.  Wrapped comfortably in a blanket, Brenda gives the owl a full assessment and determines he/she has a swollen foot and cannot fly,” the post read.

The owl was rushed to a Tufts Wildlife Clinic in North Grafton for treatment.

Veterinarians “will rehabilitate the owl and determine when he/she is ready to be released,” according to the town.

