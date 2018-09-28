BOSTON (CBS) – All eyes were on Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake Friday as he called for a delay in the Senate floor vote to confirm Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.

Flake is asking for a one-week delay on a vote so that the FBI can conduct a limited investigation into the sexual assault allegation made by Christine Blasey Ford. On Monday, Flake plans to be speaking in New England, where his words are sure to attract close scrutiny.

Flake is touted as a guest at the Forbes “Under 30 Summit” in downtown Boston. He is set to be interviewed at 11:30 a.m. about where the Republican Party needs to go. Joining him in the interview is Ohio Gov. John Kasich, who has previously spoken out against President Donald Trump and is also calling for an investigation into the Kavanaugh allegations.

Later in the evening, Flake will head north to Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire to give a talk titled “After the Deluge: A Rejection of Destructive Politics and a Return to Principle.”

The college has closed registration for the event “due to increasing demand.”