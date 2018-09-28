BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots have quite the injury report ahead of Sunday’s showdown with the Miami Dolphins.
New England listed 11 players as questionable for Sunday’s tilt at Gillette Stadium, headlined by receiver Josh Gordon, tight end Rob Gronkowski and defensive end Trey Flowers.
QUESTIONABLE
T Marcus Cannon – Calf
S Patrick Chung – Concussion
DB Keion Crossen – Hamstring
DB Nate Ebner – Hip
DL Trey Flowers – Concussion
WR Josh Gordon – Hamstring
DL Geneo Grissom – Ankle
TE Rob Gronkowski – Ankle
TE Jacob Hollister – Chest
LB Brandon King – Foot
CB Eric Rowe — Groin
All players listed were limited in Friday’s practice, which was held inside the Empower Field House in Foxboro. Flowers and safety Patrick Chung missed last week’s game against the Lions with concussions they suffered in Week 2 against the Jaguars, but both appear ready to return after practicing all week.
Head coach Bill Belichick wouldn’t say earlier Friday if Gordon, who has been dealing with a hamstring injury since before he was acquired from the Cleveland Browns, would make his Patriots debut on Sunday.
Miami has ruled out three players: Linebacker Chase Allen (foot), defensive end Andre Branch (knee) and tight end A.J. Derbry (foot). They listed the following five players as questionable for the game:
DT Davon Godchaux – Ankle
S Reshad Jones – Shoulder
WR DeVante Parker – Quadricep
DE Cameron Wake – Knee
OT Sam Young – Shoulder
