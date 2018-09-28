BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots have quite the injury report ahead of Sunday’s showdown with the Miami Dolphins.

New England listed 11 players as questionable for Sunday’s tilt at Gillette Stadium, headlined by receiver Josh Gordon, tight end Rob Gronkowski and defensive end Trey Flowers.

Cornerback Eric Rowe was limited at Friday’s practice after missing Thursday’s session, but has already been ruled out for Sunday’s AFC East clash with Miami. Here is New England’s full injury report for Week 4:

OUT

CB Eric Rowe – Groin

QUESTIONABLE

T Marcus Cannon – Calf

S Patrick Chung – Concussion

DB Keion Crossen – Hamstring

DB Nate Ebner – Hip

DL Trey Flowers – Concussion

WR Josh Gordon – Hamstring

DL Geneo Grissom – Ankle

TE Rob Gronkowski – Ankle

TE Jacob Hollister – Chest

LB Brandon King – Foot

All players listed were limited in Friday’s practice, which was held inside the Empower Field House in Foxboro. Flowers and safety Patrick Chung missed last week’s game against the Lions with concussions they suffered in Week 2 against the Jaguars, but both appear ready to return after practicing all week.

Head coach Bill Belichick wouldn’t say earlier Friday if Gordon, who has been dealing with a hamstring injury since before he was acquired from the Cleveland Browns, would make his Patriots debut on Sunday.

Miami has ruled out three players: Linebacker Chase Allen (foot), defensive end Andre Branch (knee) and tight end A.J. Derbry (foot). They listed the following five players as questionable for the game: