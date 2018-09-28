FALL RIVER (CBS) – Police questioned a driver after several children were injured on a charter school bus that was reportedly driving erratically in Fall River on Thursday.

Around 4 p.m., Fall River Police were called about an Argosy Charter School bus driving erratically. Officers found the bus at the intersection of King Phillip and Tuttle Streets.

The bus was parked on the side of the road. There did not appear to have been a crash involving the bus.

When police went onto the bus to investigate, they found several students with minor injuries. They were taken to area hospitals for further evaluation.

All of the children have since been released from the hospital.

The bus driver was brought in for questioning. Police said the investigation is still ongoing.