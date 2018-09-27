BOSTON (CBS) – The Massachusetts MCAS scores are out, with some mixed results.

The Department of Education posted town-by-town assessments that you can view on its website.

The Boston Globe reports that 14 percent or 230 of the state’s schools are struggling, including nearly half of all Boston schools. The state will be providing extra help to those schools.

Fifty-two schools in the state exceeded MCAS goals.

Students in grades 3 through 8 took revamped exams this spring. Education leaders hoped scores would rise, but math scores declined or remained the same. Students made some gains on English tests.

Tenth graders took the old MCAS and their results were about the same as the year before.