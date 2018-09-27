MANCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) – A 37-year-old man is accused of biting off another man’s finger during an altercation inside of a bar.

Gregory Geneus of Manchester, N.H. was arrested at McGarvey’s on Elm Street at approximately 9:40 p.m. Wednesday, police said.

The 30-year-old victim was working inside of the bar when he tried to remove Geneus from the establishment, police said.

Geneus “allegedly struck the bouncer with a closed first on more than one occasion, so the victim attempted to place him in a ‘bear hug’ as Geneus allegedly bit off a portion of the victim’s finger,” police said in a statement.

The severed finger was located inside of the bar.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in an attempt to reattach the missing portion of his finger as Geneus was placed into custody.

Geneus was charged with second degree assault, simple assault, criminal trespass and violation of bail conditions. He was scheduled to appear in Hillsborough County Superior Court-North on Wednesday.