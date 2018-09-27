WELLFLEET (CBS) – Residents from all over Cape Cod packed into the gym at the Wellfleet Elementary School Thursday night to see what is being done to protect people from sharks.

“It’s very concerning, we’re not going to take any chances,” Brewster resident Paula Miller said.

Many residents are still anxious following the shark sightings this summer and the deadly attack of 26-year-old Arthur Medici.

“Bob helped carry him out of the water and up the beach and you know it was horrifying,” said Gail Sluis.

Some of the suggestions made Thursday included using drones to spot sharks, increasing first responders and adding more equipment to get a victim off the beach.

Most want to see something done about the large number of seals attracting the sharks.

“I think we’ve let the population grow we should have been on this three years ago putting things into Congress to get it changed,” said Sluis.

Town officials agree lifeguards should be on patrol after Labor Day and told residents a plan is in the works to add call boxes and increase cell phone service at the beaches.

“So we’re looking at more of possibly the digital fiber optic network of extending that, there are federal grants possible,” said Wellfleet Town Administrator Dan Hoort.