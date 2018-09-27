BOSTON (CBS/AP) – Gov. Charlie Baker is calling on fellow Republicans not to proceed with a vote in the Senate to confirm Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.

Christine Blasey Ford has accused the appeals court judge of attempting to rape her when they were high school teenagers. Kavanaugh has denied any sexual misconduct then or in college at Yale University, though more women alleging sexual misconduct have come forward.

“The accusations brought against Judge Kavanaugh are sickening and deserve an independent investigation,” Baker tweeted Thursday. “There should be no vote in the Senate.”

Baker’s Democratic opponent for governor, Jay Gonzalez, said in a statement Thursday that he believes Ford and other women who have spoken out against Kavanaugh.

“It’s outrageous that Charlie Baker can’t stand up and denounce this kind of vile behavior,” Gonzalez said. “I will be a Governor who stands up for women, speaks out against sexual abuse and believes survivors who have the courage to share their stories.”

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has said all week that Republicans will turn to a committee vote on Kavanaugh after the hearing. They hope for a roll call by the full Senate early next week with the aim of getting him on the court as its new term begins.

