BOSTON (Hoodline) – Cheeseburgers are among America’s most popular culinary offerings. You can find a burger on almost any menu in Boston – but which can boast the best? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top options, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the city’s best cheeseburger joints. There’s no better excuse to indulge.

1. Drink

Photo: Will H./Yelp

Topping the list is Drink. This bar that says it is “dedicated to the craft of the cocktail” makes one of the most popular burgers in town. Made with Colorado wagyu beef, the tall two-patty burger is held together with skewers, and comes with cheese, lettuce and onion. Recommended cocktail pairing: an Old Fashioned. Located at 348 Congress St. in Fort Point, it is the most popular place for a cheeseburger in Boston, boasting four stars out of 1,462 reviews on Yelp.

2. Tasty Burger

Photo: Linda E./Yelp

Next is Fenway’s Tasty Burger, a fast-food joint located at 1301 Boylston St. This was the first location for the expanding local mini-chain. It offers a cheddar cheeseburger with lettuce and tomato, a spicy jalapeño burger made with pepper jack cheese and a blue cheese burger with smoked bacon. In 2014, Tasty Burger became the Official Burger of the Boston Red Sox. Yelpers are also fans, giving the burger joint four stars out of 1,010 reviews.

3. The Gallows

Photo: Jami P./Yelp

The Gallows, a bar and traditional American spot that offers burgers and more in South End, is another go-to, with four stars out of 794 Yelp reviews. As the menu explains, the burger patty is a mix of chuck, brisket and short rib, and is made on a flat-top grill with all burgers cooked medium-to-medium well. Try the Our Way cheeseburger that comes with American cheese, caramelized onions, lettuce and pickles. Pair your burger with poutine or pizza fries topped with Italian seasoning, pomodoro and mozzarella. Head over to 1395 Washington St. to try it for yourself.

4. Boston Burger Company

Photo: Bruce K./Yelp

Finally, back in Fenway, check out Boston Burger Company, which has earned four stars out of 759 reviews on Yelp. Choose its basic burger with American cheese or kick it up a notch with creative options like the Porkasaurus burger with pulled pork, bacon, cheddar, pickles and barbecue sauce or the Northender burger with fresh mozzarella, tomato and balsamic mayo. This full-service restaurant also offers a selection of craft beers in an atmosphere of locally produced art and funky music. You can find it at 1100 Boylston St.