SOMERVILLE (CBS) – A Boston man is accused of desecrating American flags at a veterans cemetery.

Police said Michael Lacey, 31, surrendered himself at the Somerville District Court Wednesday afternoon. Somerville Police were called to the courthouse and placed Lacey under arrest.

Lacey is charged with vandalizing a gravestone, open and gross lewdness and disturbing the peace. He was released on personal recognizance following his arraignment, with the conditions that he stay away from the Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Somerville and not use alcohol.

One witness earlier said that he saw a man, later identified as Lacey, desecrating American flags at the veterans cemetery in Somerville. He says a man and a woman walked into the cemetery and ripped four American flags out of the ground. The man then took the flags and walked behind the monument.

“He started undoing his pants, taking himself out, and making motions to appear to be urinating,” George Gatteny said.

Gatteny said he was “outraged, I couldn’t believe what I was seeing.” He took photographs and later posted the photos of the desecrated flags on his Facebook page.

Lacey subsequently turned himself in to authorities. He is due back in court on Nov. 8.