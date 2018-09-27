WEATHER ALERT:Flash Flood Watch for Most of Massachusetts

BOSTON (CBS) – Here we go again… In what is already the wettest September in Boston in a decade, there is more rain on the way.

This month has been very warm and very wet by September standards. While Boston is closing in on 5” of rain this month, many other areas in Central Massachusetts and Southeast Massachusetts have already topped 10”.

Because of all this rain, our rivers and streams are running higher than normal and our ground is extremely saturated. Therefore, with any additional significant rainfall, we are vulnerable to flash flooding.

That is why the National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for most of our area from 4 a.m. through 4 p.m. on Friday.

Current forecasts are for .5” to 1.5” of rainfall to fall within this time frame.

This will not be enough rainfall to put us at risk of any major river flooding, however pockets of street flooding are nearly certain, perhaps coinciding with the latter half of the morning commute.

The good news…the rain will be long gone by the evening commute on Friday, setting us up for a dry and pleasant weekend.

