(MARE) – McKenzi is a creative, kind twelve-year-old girl of Caucasian descent. McKenzi loves to cook, swim, paint, watch television, play with her dolls, collect Shopkins and spend quality time with her friends. McKenzi’s favorite food is macaroni and cheese. Her favorite athlete is Michael Phelps and her favorite singer is Ke$ha! When she grows up, McKenzi’s dream is to become a professional chef.

McKenzi would describe herself as a funny child who can also be a good friend. She is very loyal to those she cares about, and she remains dedicated to her interests and passions. McKenzi is also very fashionable and she loves to dress up. Those who are close to McKenzie would add she is hard working, caring, and a good role model to others. She is very resilient and does not give up easily! McKenzi will be entering the seventh grade in the Fall of 2018. Her teachers report she does well in school and works at grade level. Her favorite subjects are art and math. McKenzi likes going to school because she enjoys learning and getting to socialize with her friends.

Legally freed for adoption, McKenzi’s ideal family would consist of one or two moms, with no other children in the home. Her social worker believes McKenzi could thrive in any type of family, therefore she will consider any family that is interested. McKenzi hopes her forever family will be caring, understanding and provide structure and a consistent daily routine. McKenzi visits with her birth mother and siblings every other month. These visits are extremely important to McKenzi and should continue once a placement is identified.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday’s Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday’s Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.