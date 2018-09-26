  • WBZ TVOn Air

SAUGUS (CBS) – A judge will not give Saugus’s fired high school football coach his job back.

Last month, a parent accused Anthony Nalen of letting a player practice in his underway, something Nalen says never happened.

Last week, Nalen’s attorney filed an injunction to block his firing from the football team. Late Tuesday, the judge ruled not to grant the injunction, but noted Nalen suffered irreparable harm.

saugus coach Judge Denies Injunction To Reinstate Saugus Football Coach

Anthony Nalen (WBZ-TV)

Many students and parents have rallied around their former coach. On Wednesday, Nalen said he would no longer try to be reinstated.

He wrote, “This ordeal is taking a toll on my family and myself. More importantly, it is emotionally affecting the young men and women who play football at Saugus High School. I will be rooting for you the rest of the way.”

While Nalen will not coach high school football, he still has his job as a middle school teacher in Saugus. He says he’s working on multiple claims against the administration.

