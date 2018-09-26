BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots have some needs on their roster, with wide receiver being the most glaring.

Perhaps in an attempt to fix that issue, the team worked out free-agent wide receiver Jeremy Kerley on Wednesday, according to Ian Rapoport.

The #Patriots continue to search for receiver help, working out veteran FA WR Jeremy Kerley, source said. The former #Jets draft pick was released by the #Bills a few weeks ago. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 26, 2018

Kerley, 29, was most recently with the Buffalo Bills, playing one game this season before getting cut.

Originally drafted in 2011 by the Jets, he’s caught 270 passes for 3,116 yards and 13 touchdowns in his career. The best season for the 5-foot-9, 188-pound receiver came in 2012, when he caught 56 passes for 827 yards and two touchdowns. He caught 64 passes for 667 yards and three touchdowns for the 49ers in 2016, but he played in just eight games last year in his return to the Jets.

Kerley had a stretch in his career where he inflicted some real damage on the Patriots, catching 22 passes for 303 yards in a three-game span from 2012-13.