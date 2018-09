BOSTON (CBS) — The season just got even more difficult for the 1-2 New England Patriots.

The team will be placing running back Rex Burkhead and rookie linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley on injured reserve, according to The Boston Globe’s Jim McBride

BREAKING: The #Patriots will be putting RB Rex Burkhead (neck) and rookie LB Ja'Whaun Bentley (unknown) on IR today, per league source. — Jim McBride (@globejimmcbride) September 26, 2018

Burkhead suffered a concussion during Week 1’s win over the Texans, and he left the team’s Week 3 game in Detroit early due to a neck injury.

Bentley’s injury is not yet disclosed.