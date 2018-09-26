BOSTON (CBS) — In need of some more bodies on their defense, the New England Patriots have signed veteran defensive end/linebacker John Simon.

Simon was a fourth-round pick by the Ravens out of Ohio State back in 2013. He’s spent time with Baltimore (2013), Houston (2014-16) and Indianapolis (2017) throughout his career, playing in 54 NFL games (including 22 starts). The 27-year-old has 99 total tackles, 13 sacks, one interception, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in his five NFL seasons.

The 6-foot-2, 260-pound Simon played nine games for the Colts last season, finishing his year with 27 total tackles, three sacks and one interception.

With Ja’Whaun Bentley landing on IR Wednesday, Simon could see some action this weekend when the 1-2 Patriots host the 3-0 Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium.