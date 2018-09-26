BOSTON (CBS) — Welcome to an exclusive club, Mookie Betts.

The Red Sox’ MVP candidate joined the 30/30 club on Wednesday, swiping his 30th bag of the season in the second inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park. Betts owns 32 dingers (and counting) on the season, which look great next to his .344 average, 80 RBIs and 125 runs scored — not to mention those 30 steals. He has only been caught six times in his 37 attempts in 2018.

He’s now in a party of two in Red Sox history, joining Jacoby Ellsbury as the only other player to club 30 homers and steal 30 bases in a season. Ellsbury accomplished the feat back in 2011 when he hit 32 homers and stole 39 bases.

Betts is swinging a ridiculously hot bat for the month of September, batting .375 with three homers, nine doubles and 16 runs scored in his 18 games.

Cleveland’s Jose Ramirez also joined the 30/30 club this season, hitting 38 homers and stealing 33 bases for the Indians. Ahead of this season, no one had accomplished the feat since 2012 when the Angels’ Mike Trout (30 homers, 49 steals) and the Brewers’ Ryan Braun (41 homers, 30 steals) both joined the club.