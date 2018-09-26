BOSTON (CBS) – Republicans defending Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh can write the outrage of many women off as the cries of the usual suspects if they wish.

But it’s harder for them to ignore the results of a new national poll of 5,000 adults, taken mostly before the Kavanaugh accusers came forward, that finds the GOP already in big trouble with female voters.

The USC/LA Times poll found women favoring Democrats this fall by a whopping 28% margin, and that’s not even the worst of it.

Since the Kavanaugh nomination Democratic support among suburban women, a key constituency for both parties has grown by nine points, opening up a 26-point edge.

And even among married white women, consistent stalwarts of the Republican coalition in recent election, the GOP margin is down to just five points.

According to other recent polling, while many women remain unsure of who’s telling the truth here, those making up their minds are breaking against the nominee by double-digit margins.

So why do Republicans seem so intent on hustling Kavanaugh’s confirmation through, despite the apparent backlash from crucial female voters?

Consider the message they’re getting from the loudest voices on the right, like radio talk-show host Rush Limbaugh, who told his listeners this week: “If the Republicans don’t get this vote taken and have Kavanaugh confirmed you can kiss the midterms goodbye, you can kiss goodbye holding the House and you can kiss goodbye holding the Senate.”

So those ominous polls may not be enough to persuade them to hit the brakes.