Keller @ Large: Rush To Confirm Kavanaugh Could Trigger Political BacklashSince the Kavanaugh nomination, Democratic support among suburban women has grown by nine points. WBZ-TV's Jon Keller reports.

Sands Resort Part-Owner: Unhappy With Blame For Legionnaires' OutbreakA part-owner of Sands Resort said the DHHS unfairly blamed them for the Legionnaires' outbreak when not all cases can be connected to the resort. WBZ-TV's Louisa Moller reports.

'Christian's Team' Among Thousands Walking To Prevent SuicidesPeople from all over the Boston area are getting ready to lace up their sneakers, and support the work of the Samaritans, to try and prevent suicides. WBZ-TV's Paula Ebben reports.

Study: Taller People More Likely To Develop Varicose Veins; Researchers Developing Test To Help Detect Drowsy Driving RiskAccording to a study, the taller you are, the more likely you are to develop them and it's estimated that sleep deprivation is a factor in 100,000 car crashes in the U.S. every year. WBZ-TV's Dr. Mallika Marshall reports.

Routine Gas Pipeline Venting Could Mean Merrimack Valley Residents Smell GasLawrence residents were happy to see construction crews were hard at work and partically ahead of schedule. WBZ-TV's Kristina Rex reports.