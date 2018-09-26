BOSTON (CBS) – A man and a woman were wounded after a gunman opened fire outside of a market in Jamaica Plain Wednesday afternoon.
Boston Police say a man was shot outside the Pimental Market on Centre Street and then ran inside. A woman inside the store was wounded by broken glass after bullets struck the front door.
People who were in the area at the time of the shooting report hearing six gunshots.
“It’s awful, it’s awful for the poor woman who was in there who just comes to do some shopping and it was a gunfight basically, the guy cuts loose with rounds,” said Boston Police Captain John Greland. “It’s horrible, I haven’t seen anything like this up here in a long time.”
The man who was wounded took himself to the hospital.
Witnesses say one suspect fled the area on foot.
Both victims are expected to survive.
