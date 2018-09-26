  • WBZ TVOn Air

CHICOPEE (CBS) – Police are alerting residents about a man approaching children in Chicopee.

The department says it has received reports in recent weeks about a man in a red pickup truck “driving up to kids, asking if they would like candy and that they can get in his truck.”

“If you should see this occurring, please, call us right away. Try to get as much information as possible about the truck and operator,” police wrote on Facebook.

Police say the man hasn’t done anything physical to any children, but they want parents to talk to their kids about the dangers of talking to strangers.

