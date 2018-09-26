BOSTON (CBS) – The Boston Police officer who famously threw his hands into the air as David Ortiz’s game-tying grand slam landed in the bullpen during the 2013 American League Championship Series is calling it a career at the end of this season.

Nearly five years after the iconic moment, Officer Steve Horgan still poses with Red Sox fans for pictures, recreating his celebration of a home run that was a critical part of the team’s World Series run.

Horgan was working in the bullpen when Ortiz hit the liner to right field. Tigers outfielder Torii Hunter sprinted back and just missed catching the ball, instead flipping over the wall just feet from an ecstatic Horgan.

In an interview this week with the Boston Globe, Horgan talked about the upcoming days working at Fenway Park that will wind down his career. Horgan said he hopes to pursue cooking as a hobby in retirement.

“I’m going to miss the whole atmosphere of Fenway Park,” Horgan told the Globe. “It’s been fun. I’m going to miss all the great people that work here. Everyone has treated me nice and with respect.”

As for the pictures with fans? Horgan estimates he’s taken about 25,000 with his arms up in the air.