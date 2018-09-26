BEVERLY (CBS) – The items are priced to move in this one of a kind estate sale at a bowling alley in Beverly. Since the 1950’s the Bowl-O-Mat has been the bowling place to be in Beverly, but it closed last spring, and now there are plenty of people looking to buy a piece of their past.

“Shoes are $5, balls are $3 and pins are $3,” announces a woman working at the estate sale.

“I grew up in Beverly and I grew up going to the Bowl-O-Mat. It still smells the same. It’s still the same carpet. It’s funny, it hasn’t changed in years,” says Anna Mourei as she shops for memorabilia.

After more than 60 years in business, the candlepin palace is out of business, and rather than send everything to a landfill, it’s a super sale of, well, everything.

“All the bowling apparatus, the lanes, the pins, the balls, everything that’s here, chairs, counters,” says Chris Jordan from Best Rate Estate Sales.

Yes, even the lanes. “We already sold a couple of lanes, and one of them is going to be building a bar,” Jordan says.

Everyone is shopping for a memory. “This place has a lot of sentimental value to me. In middle school we used to be part of a bowling league and they used to bring us here every Thursday to go bowling, and it was just great times,” says Matt Pujo who was looking for a pair of bowling shoes.

They’re also selling tools, a go kart and you can even pick up that trophy you wished you’d won.

“I’ve been bowling here since I was six years old. This building is going to be bulldozed soon, so we figured we’d come and pick up a few pieces. Something to remember it by,” says Dave Pellegrini.

The estate sale continues on Thursday from 9am-2pm. They’re also selling everything out of the River Street Grille which is next door.

Best Rate Estate Sales: https://www.bestratecleanouts.com/