BOSTON (CBS) — After setting a new franchise record for wins on Monday night, the Red Sox will get an impromptu day off on Tuesday.

Tuesday night’s Sox-Orioles game at Fenway Park has been rained out, and will be made up as the first game of a day-night doubleheader on Wednesday. First pitch for the makeup game is slated for 1:05 p.m. Wednesday’s regularly scheduled game remains a 7:10 p.m. start.

Why make up a relatively meaningless game with no playoff ramifications? Tuesday night was scheduled to be Pedro Martinez bobblehead night, and you can’t NOT make up Pedro Martinez bobblehead night. We believe that is stated somewhere in Massachusetts law.

The 106-win Red Sox have just five games remaining in the regular season, with an off-day on Thursday before beginning a three-game series with the New York Yankees at Fenway on Friday. The Orioles start their final series of the regular season against the Houston Astros on Thursday, thus forcing Boston’s hand for a Wednesday doubleheader.