QUINCY (CBS) – A woman’s body was pulled from the water near Moon Island off Quincy early Tuesday morning.

Police say they got a 911 call just before 4:30 a.m. from a woman who said she and a friend were at Squaw Rock in Squantum. Her friend went in the water but didn’t come back up.

Her body was found just after 5 a.m. about 40 yards offshore.

Her name has not been made public. Police said she was 31 years old.

Police Capt. John Dougan said the death does not appear to be suspicious.