LOWELL (CBS) — Oprah Winfrey will speak at the UMass Lowell Chancellor’s Speaker Series on Nov. 15, the school announced Tuesday. Tickets for the public will go on sale Oct. 1.

The event will be at 7 p.m. in the Tsongas Center. UMass Lowell Chancellor Jacquie Moloney will moderate.

“This is an incredible opportunity for the UMass Lowell community and the public to hear from one of the most renowned and admired public figures of our time,” said Moloney in a written statement.

Winfrey became the first African-American woman to be honored with the Golden Globes’ Cecil B. DeMille Award in January. In 2013, she received the Medal of Freedom.

The Oprah Winfrey Show starred and was produced by Winfrey for 25 years. Along with being CEO of OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network, she has founded a magazine, a film company, launched a podcast, launched a food line, written books, acted in multiple films, and donates millions to charity.

For UMass Lowell students, alumni, and employees, tickets will go on sale Sept. 28 at 10 a.m.. Student tickets are $50.

The public can buy tickets starting at 10 a.m. on Oct. 1. Prices range from $125 to $250 and can be purchased by calling 866-722-8780 or through the Tsongas Center website.

Winfrey will also attend a reception for event sponsors at UMass Lowell.

The Chancellor’s Speaker Series brings speakers to school for public events while raising money for scholarships. Previous events featured Stephen King and Meryl Streep.