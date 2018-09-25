Filed Under:New Hampshire, travel

HOLLIS, N.H. (AP) — Tourism officials in New Hampshire are projecting a slight increase in the numbers of visitors and the amount spent this fall in the state.

The New Hampshire Division of Travel and Tourism Development on Monday projected that 3 million out-of-state visitors who spend the night will spend $1.4 billion in the state. That would mark a 4.5 percent increase for visitors and a 5 percent increase for spending.

The fall season is considered the second most important travel season in New Hampshire, representing a quarter of all the visitations. Scenic drives and outdoor recreation are among the most popular activities for visitors.

The sun shines on the chairlift at King Pine in New Hampshire amidst brilliant fall color in 2016. (Photo credit: Thomas Prindle/King Pine Photo Library)

Early projections are that this fall season should be a good one, with a University of New Hampshire scientist suggesting there will be vibrant fall colors.

