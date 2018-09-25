  • WBZ TVOn Air

MARSHFIELD (CBS) – Marshfield Police believe an armed and dangerous man wanted for the murder of his wife is “no longer in the area” but still on the run.

The Plymouth County District Attorney said Allen Warner, 47, was chasing his soon-to-be-ex-wife in a car Monday evening.  She called 911 for help and was later found with what investigators called “facial injuries.” She was rushed to South Shore Hospital where she died. Police have not said how she was killed, but they believe a gun or rifle was involved.

An active shooter alert was issued and part of Marshfield was put into lockdown for several hours as residents were told to stay in their homes and lock their doors during the manhunt.

Warner may be driving a gray or silver 2013 Toyota Corolla with Massachusetts license plates 4FS Z80.

“He is to be considered armed and dangerous.  If anybody comes in contact with him, please call 911 immediately. Do not approach him,” said Plymouth D.A. Tim Cruz.

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.

