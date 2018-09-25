BOSTON (CBS) — Red Sox fans are in for a treat on Wednesday as a familiar and friendly voice will return to the broadcast booth.

Jerry Remy is finishing up his latest round of radiation treatment on Tuesday, and will be back in the NESN booth for an inning Wednesday night when the Red Sox wrap up a three-game set with the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park.

Final session of radiation today👍 Will be on NESN tomorrow night to join the guys for a inning. Looking forward to visiting Fenway. — Jerry Remy (RemDawg) (@Jerry_Remy) September 25, 2018

This was the sixth round of treatment for Remy, 65, who first diagnosed with lung cancer back in 2008. He’s been out of the booth since announcing this latest bout back in August.

Red Sox fans have listened to Remy provide his insight (and share inside stories) since 1988. The Fall River native was voted Massachusetts’ Favorite TV announcer by Sports Illustrated in 2004, the same year he was named the Massachusetts Sportscaster of the Year by the National Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association.

Remy was a Red Sox second baseman from 1978-85, and hit .275 in his 10-year major league career, which included three seasons with the California Angels. He made the American League All-Star team in his first season with the Red Sox in 1978.