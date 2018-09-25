HAVERHILL (CBS) — A 17-year-old girl has died following a car crash in Haverhill Monday night. Police said the two-car crash took place in the area of Crystal Street and Liberty Street around 9 p.m..

The girl, who was driving, was rushed to a Boston hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Her identity was not released but Haverhill Public Schools said the teenager was a senior at the high school.

Grief counselors are available at the school for students who need them and later this afternoon, they will be available to the community, according to Superintendent Margaret Marotta.

“Classes are continuing for those that are able to attend. Families who wish to pick up their students may do so however, at this time we are not releasing students to walk or drive themselves home,” said a statement from Haverhill schools.

State Police are assisting Haverhill Police in the investigation. It is not clear what caused the crash.

No arrests have been made at this time.

A gathering will take place at the Haverhill High School auditorium on Tuesday and a vigil is being planned for later this week.