CANTON (CBS) – Dunkin’ Donuts is dropping the “Donuts” from its name.

The Canton-based chain announced Tuesday it will rebrand as “Dunkin’” starting in January 2019.

Dunkin’ started testing the shorter name a little more than a year ago. In January the chain opened a new concept store in Quincy with a sign that only said “Dunkin.”

The new branding will show up first on advertising and Dunkin’s social media, and will be featured on signs in all new and remodeled United States stores.

Despite the name change, Dunkin’ is promising customers that the actual donuts are not going anywhere.