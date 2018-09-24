WATERTOWN (CBS)- A Watertown daycare has been shut down 11 days after a baby girl died. State investigators say workers at Strawberry Child Care did not give that girl CPR.

State investigators suspended and revoked the day care’s license to operate and ordered the owners to stop providing any type of child care.

A five-month-old girl was found unresponsive in the Watertown day care program on September 13. The state says violations were found during their investigation that warranted emergency action.

In a letter to the owner, the Department of Early Education and Care said, “You placed infants and children at risk by failing to administer CPR during an infant’s medical emergency, failing to exercise good judgment during an emergency and failing to adequately supervise infants enrolled in the program.”

The state further ordered the owner to provide a list of all the children enrolled at the day care within the last six months.

Strawberry Child Care has the right to appeal the suspension and revocation.