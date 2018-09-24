  • WBZ TVOn Air

BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox not only clinched the best record in all of baseball Monday night, but they also made some team history.

Boston picked up their 106th win of the season with a 6-2 victory over the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park, setting a new franchise record for most wins in a season. Not too shabby for Alex Cora in his first season as Red Sox manager.

More importantly, though, the victory also secured home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. That means every series the Red Sox play in will start at Fenway Park, starting next Friday with Game 1 of the ALDS.

Here’s a look at how the other powerhouse Red Sox did once the playoffs rolled around:

2018: 106-51
1912: 105-47 (Won World Series)
1946: 104-50 (Lost to St. Louis Cardinals in World Series)
1915: 101-50 (Won World Series)
1978: 99-64 (Lost One-Game Playoff to Yankees)
2004: 98-64 (Won World Series)
2013: 97-65 (Won World Series)

The Red Sox have had sole possession of MLB’s best record four times, accomplishing the feat in 1903, 1912, 1915 and 1946, while they also held a share of the best record in 2007 and 2013. The Red Sox won the World Series in five of those six seasons, with 1946 the lone outlier of the pack.

