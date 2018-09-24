DUXBURY (CBS) — A 12-year-old girl dangling 30 feet in the air by her ankles was rescued by Duxbury Firefighters Monday. The girl was hanging off a high angle ropes confidence course at Camp Wing.

Firefighters were called to the ropes course around noon.

Crews who responded to the scene were quickly able to lower her to the ground. She was transported to South Shore Hospital as a precaution.

DXFD lowered the girl to the ground and she is being transported to the South Shore Hospital as a precaution. pic.twitter.com/ZEFT1e3KPr — Duxbury Fire PIO (@DXFD_PIO) September 24, 2018

Plymouth South Middle School posted on Facebook Monday, writing that the girl involved did go to school there. They said in part, “One of our students attending the Camp Wing field trip experienced difficulty with the safety equipment being used for a ropes course initiative. As a result, the student became entangled in the ropes and needed assistance from camp counselors and the Duxbury Fire and Police Departments to reach the ground safely.”