BOSTON (CBS/AP) — A California man accused of making a series of phone calls threatening to kill journalists at The Boston Globe is due in federal court in Boston Monday afternoon.

A federal grand jury indicted 68-year-old Robert Chain of Encino last week. He was arrested at his home August 30 and freed after agreeing to pay $50,000 if he violates any terms of his release.

Chain is charged with making 14 threatening calls to the Globe newsroom between Aug. 10 and Aug. 22. They started after the Globe appealed to newspapers across the country to condemn President Donald Trump’s attacks on the media.

Prosecutors said 20 guns were seized during a search of Chain’s home but they didn’t indicate whether any of them are believed to be illegally owned.

If convicted of the threats, Chain faces up to five years in prison.

