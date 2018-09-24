  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWBZ News
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Boston Globe, President Trump, Robert Chain

BOSTON (CBS/AP) — A California man accused of making a series of phone calls threatening to kill journalists at The Boston Globe is due in federal court in Boston Monday afternoon.

A federal grand jury indicted 68-year-old Robert Chain of Encino last week. He was arrested at his home August 30 and freed after agreeing to pay $50,000 if he violates any terms of his release.

robert chain1 Man Charged With Threatening Boston Globe Reporters Due In Federal Court

Robert Chain after his arraignment, August 30, 2018. (Image credit: KCBS-TV)

Chain is charged with making 14 threatening calls to the Globe newsroom between Aug. 10 and Aug. 22. They started after the Globe appealed to newspapers across the country to condemn President Donald Trump’s attacks on the media.

globe1 Man Charged With Threatening Boston Globe Reporters Due In Federal Court

A Boston Globe editorial criticizing President Trump’s description of the media as the ‘enemy of the people.’ ((Photo by Tim Bradbury/Getty Images)

Prosecutors said 20 guns were seized during a search of Chain’s home but they didn’t indicate whether any of them are believed to be illegally owned.

If convicted of the threats, Chain faces up to five years in prison.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s