BOSTON (CBS) — Monday in New England put Patriots fans and media alike in a somewhat uncertain spot. The Patriots have lost two straight games, which wouldn’t normally be cause for major concern. But the manner in which the Patriots lost — particularly on Sunday night in Detroit — offered some signs that the issues run deep.

Nevertheless, if there’s one person to keep a steady approach amid the early-season turmoil, it of course would be head coach Bill Belichick.

The coach was asked Monday on a conference call how he balances the importance of not overreacting, based on the knowledge that some key players were not in uniform on Sunday night. Belichick’s answer was perfectly Belichickian.

“Right. Well, I’m not really sure that I understand what you’re getting at,” Belichick said. “I don’t know what overreacting or underreacting is. I’m not sure what that means.”

While the head coach is likely aware of the dictionary definitions of such terms, it’s clear that his approach this week will be what his approach is every single week.

“We’re trying to get ready to beat Miami. That’s what we’re doing this week,” he continued. “Last week we tried to get ready to beat Detroit. Obviously, it didn’t work out very well, but that game’s over with. Other than learning from it, there’s nothing we can do about it. We have to get ready for Miami, so that’s what we’re going to do. I don’t think that’s overreacting. I don’t think that’s underreacting. I think it’s getting ready for the next game, like all of the other 31 teams in the league have to do. What do we need to do to do that? We have to make those decisions and allocate the time we have in meetings and on the practice field to try to be as productive as we can with those opportunities in that time period. That’s what we’ll try to do there.”

So there you have it. Whether the Patriots are on a 10-game winning streak or a two-game losing streak, at least you always know what you’re going to get out of the head coach.

The 1-2 Patriots will host the 3-0 Dolphins on Sunday at Gillette Stadium.