BOSTON (CBS) – Police are asking the public to help them find a man who they say spit on a pregnant woman at an MBTA station.

Transit police detailed the Sept. 3 incident in a blog post Monday titled “Recognize this lout?” They said a 32-year-old woman was in the Andrew Square station at about 9:15 p.m. when a man “began to shout at and intimidate” her in an attempt to get her to pay his fare.

Help us ID this lout who spit in the face of a pregnant woman b/c she would not pay his fare. #MBTA Andrew Sq. https://t.co/Lh9cAazXK6 pic.twitter.com/J4e84QPiFp — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) September 24, 2018

They say she ignored him and went through the fare gate, but he was able to evade the gate and “aggressively approached the victim and spat into her face.”

Anyone who recognizes the man pictured is asked to call police at 617-222-1050 or text 873873.