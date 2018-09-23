BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Red Sox don’t have much to play for with a week left in the regular season, and their primary focus is likely staying healthy. On that endeavor, the team suffered a potentially serious blow on Sunday night.

Bogaerts exited Sunday night’s game in Cleveland after apparently injuring his left shoulder on a swing.

Bogaerts dropped the bat on his follow-through of a swing and miss, with the trainer rushing out to check on his left shoulder. He's leaving the game mid at-bat. — Alex Speier (@alexspeier) September 24, 2018

Xander Bogaerts is being taken out of the game after a swing and went right to the clubhouse. No announcement yet but they were looking at his left shoulder. — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) September 24, 2018

Shortly after Bogaerts left the game, the Red Sox announced that the removal was “precautionary” and that Bogaerts is considered “day to day.”

Red Sox say Bogaerts' removal was precautionary. He's got left shoulder soreness. — Chris Mason (@ByChrisMason) September 24, 2018

Bogaerts had been 1-for-1 with a single and two walks on the night prior to the injury. He also made an impressive defensive play to retire Edwin Encarnacion at the plate in the second inning.

Bogaerts, 25, entered the night batting .284 with an .863 OPS. He’s hit 21 home runs and 43 doubles on the year while driving in 95 runs.