NORTHBORO (CBS) — A 38-year-old man from Stow has died following a two-car crash on I-290 westbound in Northboro.

According to State Police, a 2016 Ford Ranger, driven by the Stow man, collided with a 2000 Ford pickup, driven by a 30-year-old Johnston, RI man around 8:20 p.m.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the man had a medical issue which caused the crash. He was pronounced deceased at the hospital,” said State Police.

The other man suffered minor injuries.