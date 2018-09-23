BOSTON (CBS) – A manhunt is underway Sunday for a Pittsfield man who may have set his own house on fire before starting fires at three other homes.

Police are looking for 58-year-old Phillip Jordan. They consider him armed and dangerous.

The Berkshire Eagle reports some kind of incendiary device was set off at each home. Emergency crews say their resources were stretched thin while they knocked down the fires.

Jordan is about 5’7” with salt and pepper hair. He may be driving a blue, 2005 Subaru legacy with Massachusetts plates 7LJA90.