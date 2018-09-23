  • WBZ TV

    On Air Schedule:

    11:30 AMPatriots Game Day
    12:00 PMThe NFL Today
    1:00 PMNFL Football
    5:00 PMPBR Bullriding
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Arson, Local TV, Pittsfield

BOSTON (CBS) – A manhunt is underway Sunday for a Pittsfield man who may have set his own house on fire before starting fires at three other homes.

Police are looking for 58-year-old Phillip Jordan. They consider him armed and dangerous.

phillipjordan Police Seeking Suspected Armed And Dangerous Pittsfield Arsonist

Phillip Jordan. (Image Credit: Pittsfield Police)

The Berkshire Eagle reports some kind of incendiary device was set off at each home. Emergency crews say their resources were stretched thin while they knocked down the fires.

pittsfieldarson Police Seeking Suspected Armed And Dangerous Pittsfield Arsonist

Pittsfield firefighters put out one of four intentionally set fires. (WBZ-TV)

Jordan is about 5’7” with salt and pepper hair. He may be driving a blue, 2005 Subaru legacy with Massachusetts plates 7LJA90.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s